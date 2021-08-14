News
Katsina govt considers ‘legal action’ against customs over killing of residents
The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has condemned the alleged recurring killings of innocent citizens through reckless driving by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the state.
In a statement on Friday by his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Malam Abdu Labaran, made available to newsmen in Katsina, the governor said he would no longer condone such senseless killings.
Masari in his statement extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and those who sustained injuries, noting that the government would no longer fold its arms and watch the law-abiding citizens killed by government agents who were supposed to protect them.
“The state government is considering legal action against the NCS, to serve as a deterrent against future occurrences of the fatal incident,” Masari said.
READ ALSO: ‘Admit Buhari’s failure on security,’ PDP tells Masari
Masari’s warning comes after the recent death of eight people, who were crushed to death by operatives of the NCS, who were reportedly driving recklessly in pursuit of some suspected smugglers in Jibia Local Government Area of the state on August 9.
The ugly incident had also left many others seriously injured, as they were rushed to hospitals for medical attention, leading to an angry mob vandalizing the vehicle of the NCS operatives.
