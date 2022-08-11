News
Katsina govt declares N31m missing from account department
The Katsina State government on Thursday declared missing millions of naira kept in its account department.
The Director-General on New Media to the governor, Alhaji Al-Amin Isah, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday.
Although Isah did not disclose the amount that was declared missing from the account, sources said the cash was in the region of N31 million.
The spokesman added that some people had been arrested in connection with the missing funds.
He said: “Yes, it’s true that some money was alleged to have been stolen as you have asked. We have already reported the matter to the police for investigation. I cannot tell you the exact figure now, but those in the best position will give you more updates, please.”
This incident was the second in the Katsina Government House in two years.
In January 2020, a similar incident occurred when unknown persons allegedly broke into the office of the former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Mustapha Inuwa, and made away with N16 million.
The police later arrested a security guard, and two government officials working at the SSG’s office in connection with the missing money.
