Katsina govt restores telecom services three months after ban over insecurity

The Katsina State government has lifted the ban on mobile telecommunications network services in the state.

The development was disclosed to newsmen in the state on Thursday by the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Masari on security matters, Ibrahim Katsina.

Recall that the state government had imposed the ban three months ago as part of measures to contain the insecurity in the state.

The affected Local Government Areas include Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Kurfi, Danmusa, Dutsin Ma, Kankara, Matazu, Musawa, Funtua, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Bakori, Danja and Malunfashi.

READ ALSO: Telcom operators shut down services in 13 Katsina LGAs

According to Katsina, the ban was lifted as relative peace has returned to the areas, and that a statement was expected to be released soon by the state government.

Meanwhile, the Katsina state government had on Monday ordered for the review of selling of domestic animals in weekly markets.

In a statement on Thursday, the police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, said the governor had directed that smaller animals such as goats and sheep should not be affected by the containment order.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now