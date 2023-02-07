Katsina: HURIWA slams Buhari for failing to protect Nigerians

The Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) on Tuesday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to protect the lives and property of Nigerians in the last eight years.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwibiko, the group also described as inappropriate the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to go ahead with its presidential campaign rally in Katsina State despite the killing of several vigilantes in the North-West state by bandits.

Bandits had last week killed members of a vigilante group known as Yankasai during an attack in Yargoje Forest, Katsina.

HURIWA argued the ruling party’s decision to hold the rally at a time of mourning was a slap on Nigerians.

The organization also criticised the National Assembly for continuing to ignore President Buhari’s shortcomings in the area of security and urged the international community to impose sanctions on the president for his conduct in office.

The statement read: “We have read the condemnation of the President on the Katsina attack by bandits, where over 100 vigilantes were killed in cold blood. Yet again, the incapacitated President who cannot protect Nigerians is busy wailing. He would go ahead to attend a presidential rally in the state just while the people are mourning. If that is not a mockery, then it is what?

“It remains a wonder why the National Assembly is so dysfunctional that it is heavily bribed by the executive arm to overlook the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari to protect lives and property and then stop him from using soldiers and police to kill protesters. We call on the international community to take diplomatic steps to sanction President Buhari over these actions.”

