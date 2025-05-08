Katsina man accuses his village head of abducting his wife, daughter

A man in Katsina State has accused his village head of being the brain behind a series of kidnappings and ransom taking in the community.

In a trending video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Dr. Hidima with the handle @RealOilSheikh, the man who spoke in Hausa language, accused the village head of abducting his wife and daughter and he had to pay a ransom of N20 million before they were released.

The man said the kidnappers had threatened to kill his wife and daughter if he failed to pay the ransom in two days.

He added that the village head was later arrested after some of the kidnappers were nabbed and he was fingered as the brain behind their gang but he was later left off the hook by the police.

Tagging the State Governor, Radda Dikko, @RealOilSheikh wrote:

“Dear Excellency @dikko_radda,

For the sake of non Hausa speakers, the man interviewed is alleging that his wife and 4 month year old child were kidnapped, the wife raped & ₦20million paid in ransom.

“Someone who is a village head has been indicted by one of the arrested suspects & is awaiting court trial. However, he is about to be discharged without being charged to court.

“The man said he has all evidences that will prove the village head is behind many heinous crimes in Katsina and environs and is calling the executive governor of Katsina state to intervene.

“This is heartbreaking. If true silence or inaction would betray justice and the people of Katsina.

“The governor’s role is 2 protect, nt ignore the suffering. U were given direct access 2 air the challenges ur state is facing right up 2 the bedroom door but u chose 2 politicize it.

“Another case where victims allegedly know the criminals, yet nothing happens. Why?

“Because corruption in our security forces and judiciary makes sure justice never sees daylight. That’s how insecurity thrives in Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now