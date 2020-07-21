Katsina man who raped five minors arrested

Latest Metro

July 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Katsina State police command has confirmed the arrest of a 51-year-old man, for allegedly raping five minors.

The spokesman for the Katsina police command, SP Gambo Isah in a statement on Monday, said the suspect had confessed to the crime.

The police spokesman said, “In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have lured the young girls severally and had unlawful sexual intercourse with them. Investigation is ongoing please”.

The suspect, Jabiru Audu of Tundun Yanlahidda Quarters, Katsina, allegedly raped the five girls whose ages ranged from four to 12 years whenever their grandmother left home to hawk fried beans cake.

Parents of the minors, Adamu Salisu, Ibrahim Sani and Hajara Usman, had jointly reported the incident at Central Police Station, Katsina.

