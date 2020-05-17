Katsina orders lifting of lockdown for one week to celebrate Sallah

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has ordered that the lockdown imposed on the state to curb the spread the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, be lifted for one week.

Though the state fell short of saying the lockdown had been lifted in the statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mustapha Inuwa, it said it took the decision after a review meeting with religious leaders in the state, who advised that it was in the best interest of the people.

Governor Masari, according to Inuwa, appealed to residents to observe the forthcoming Eid-El-Fitri prayers, which us coming up during the week, in their domains.

Katsina Local Government, which is also the state capital, accounts for two-third of COVID-19 cases in the state, Masari added.

The lifting of the lockdown is effective from Monday, 18th of May.

The statement read in part: “The governor noted that two-third of the COVID-19 cases in the state falls within Katsina Local Government and, therefore, warned residents of the area to strictly observe and adhere to all protocols given by health/security officials such as wearing facemasks, social distancing, regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers etc.”

The state has recorded over 200 COVID-19 infections including more than 10 associated deaths.

