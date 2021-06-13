Katsina police arrests 13-year-old for allegedly killing suspected bandits | Ripples Nigeria

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 13-year-old boy, for killing two men suspected to be bandits in the state.

According to the police, the suspect, Abdulkarim Mati, was once an errand boy to Ardo Nashaware, a leader of a bandit group who resides in Birnin Magaji forest, Zamfara State.

Mati was said to have fled the forest where he allegedly committed the act.

According to the spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, officers arrested Mati at his hideout after he escaped the forest.

Isah said the suspect confessed that he was taken away from his parents under the guise that he would assist in rearing cows for his masters, noting that instead, he was taught how to operate AK-47 rifles and serve as a guard for kidnap victims.

“The boy, who demonstrated skills in handling AK-47, also confessed to have been bullied by some elderly bandits, who provoked him, and as a result, picked an AK-47 rifle and shot dead two of the elderly bandits,” Isah said.

Meanwhile, the command has arrested two suspected bandits said to be terrorising the Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: Gov Matawalle vows to deal ruthlessly with bandits, sponsors in Zamfara

The suspects, Ibrahim Lawal, 45, of Kabobi village; and Mamman Shu’aibu, 39, of Garin Runji Fulani settlement, in the Batsari Local Government Area, were arrested on Wednesday.

The police described the duo as notorious bandits, cattle rustlers, and members of a syndicate that kidnaps for ransom in the council and nearby communities.

Also, Isah said the police personnel recently arrested some members of a syndicate that specialised in burglary and theft of motorcycles in Katsina.

He said all the suspects would be prosecuted after investigations are completed.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions