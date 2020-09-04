KATSINA: Police arrests 140 suspected rapists

The Katsina State Police Command has revealed that no fewer than 140 suspected rapists have been arrested in the state.

This was revealed during a press briefing on Thursday by Mr Sanisi Buba, the state Commissioner of Police (CP).

According to Buba, the suspects were arrested in 87 reported cases across the 34 local government areas of the state.

Read ALSO: Minister laments high incidence of rape, says 3,600 cases recorded during lockdown

He said; “All the cases were recorded during the second quarter of the year.

“All the suspects involved have also been charged to courts for prosecution to serve as deterrent to others,” Buba added.

This came after the state police command confirmed the arrest of a 51-year-old man, for allegedly raping five minors.

