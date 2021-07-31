Katsina police arrests suspected female gunrunner with N2.4m

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspected female gunrunner, Aisha Nura in the Batsari Local Government Area of the state, and recovered the sum of N2.4 million found in her possession.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, noting that the 27-year-old suspect is the wife of a notorious bandit in the state known as Nura Alhaji Murnal.

According to Isah, at about 0900hrs on July 25, 2021, the Command acted on a tip-off and succeeded in arresting Aisha at Baranda village, a Fulani settlement in the Batsari LGA of the state.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when she was arrested suspiciously, concealing her presence and trying to board an Okada motorcycle from Batsari town heading towards Nahuta village.



“Immediately she was searched, money, the sum of two million four hundred and five thousand naira (N2,405,000:00K) was found in her possession, reasonably suspected to be proceeds of arms supplies to bandits in Kaduna state.

“In the course of an investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and admitted that she was sent by her husband one Nura Alh. Murnai, a notorious bandit, belonging to the camp of bandits’ leader, one Abu Radda to collect the money on his behalf from his counterparts in Kaduna forest. The investigation is ongoing,” he added.

