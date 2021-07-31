Metro
Katsina police arrests suspected female gunrunner with N2.4m
The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspected female gunrunner, Aisha Nura in the Batsari Local Government Area of the state, and recovered the sum of N2.4 million found in her possession.
The Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, noting that the 27-year-old suspect is the wife of a notorious bandit in the state known as Nura Alhaji Murnal.
According to Isah, at about 0900hrs on July 25, 2021, the Command acted on a tip-off and succeeded in arresting Aisha at Baranda village, a Fulani settlement in the Batsari LGA of the state.
READ ALSO: Heavy downpour claims 2 lives, damages 1,500 houses in Katsina
“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when she was arrested suspiciously, concealing her presence and trying to board an Okada motorcycle from Batsari town heading towards Nahuta village.
“Immediately she was searched, money, the sum of two million four hundred and five thousand naira (N2,405,000:00K) was found in her possession, reasonably suspected to be proceeds of arms supplies to bandits in Kaduna state.
“In the course of an investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and admitted that she was sent by her husband one Nura Alh. Murnai, a notorious bandit, belonging to the camp of bandits’ leader, one Abu Radda to collect the money on his behalf from his counterparts in Kaduna forest. The investigation is ongoing,” he added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....