Katsina police gun down alleged armed robber during face-off

A suspected armed robber has been killed during an encounter with the Katsina state police, along Bakori/Kabomi Highway on Tuesday night.
It was gathered that the suspected armed robbers had blocked the road a few minutes to eleven in the night.
The development of the incident was confirmed in a statement by the Spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah.
According to him, the Divisional Police Officer for Bakori, led a team of policemen to push the robbers off the highway leading to a gun battle which resulted in the death of one of the suspected armed robbers.
He added hat a locally-made toy gun was found on the armed robber.
“About 20:30hrs, armed robbers blocked Bakori – Kabomo Road, Katsina State. DPO Bakori led a team of policemen to the scene, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, and as a result of which one of the hoodlums was gunned down and one locally-made toy gun recovered,” he said
He however, said an investigation is ongoing with a view to arrest other members of the group.
By Emmanuella Ibe…
