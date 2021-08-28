News
Katsina receives 21,040 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 vaccination
Katsina State government has received 21,040 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government for the second phase of vaccination exercise in the state.
The Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), Dr. Shamsuddeen Yahaya, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Katsina.
The state had in March received 107,504 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the federal government for the first phase of the vaccination exercise.
The federal government also released 92,370 doses of Moderna vaccine to the state on August 20.
Yahaya said: “Katsina State Government on Saturday received 21,040 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
READ ALSO: Fed govt slams media report, says Nigeria not a testing ground for Moderna vaccine
“The state’s Commissioner for Health, Mr. Yakubu Nuhu, in company of other stakeholders received the vaccines at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.
“The vaccine is for the second dose of those that took the first jab about two months ago.
“We have commenced training of health workers who will conduct the exercise billed to start next week.
”Under the first phase of the vaccination exercise, AstraZeneca vaccine was administered to the frontline health workers and strategic leaders.”
