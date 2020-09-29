Katsina schools to reopen October 5 | Ripples Nigeria

The Katsina State government on Tuesday ordered schools in the state to reopen on October 5.

The state’s Commissioner of Education, Badamasi Lawal, disclosed this in a statement in Katsina.

He said: “The revision classes for the second term will start from October 5 to October 16 while examination will hold from October 19 to October 23.

“The third term will run from October 26 to January 24, 2021, while examinations will begin on January 25 and end February 5, 2021.

“Students and teachers are expected to wear face masks on the school premises and observe social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.

“The state government will fumigate all schools and provide handwashing facilities and thermometers for measuring the temperature of students and teachers.”

