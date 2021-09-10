Katsina shuts illegal motor parks, introduces uniform colour for commercial vehicles

In a bid to curtail the growing incidents of insecurity in the state, the Katsina State government has announced the closure of all illegal motor parks across the state with immediate effect.

In a circular announcing the move in a press release on Thursday, the Director Press to the Secretary to the Government, Abdullahi Aliyu Yar’adua, said there will, henceforth, be a unform colour for all commercial vehicles in the state, including luxury buses, while mandating all commercial operations to relocate to designated approved motor parks.

The order which came after the 5th regular meeting of the State Executive Council held on Wednesday,

also made compulsory the use of reflective jackets by all commercial motorcycles riders across the state.

The Council, according to Yar’adua, also approved the combination of light yellow and light blue paint colour for commercial vehicles in the state.

The statement also reveals that the Commissioners for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Works, Housing and Transport and all security agencies have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

