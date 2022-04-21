Politics
Katsina SSG resigns ahead of 2023 elections
The Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, has resigned from the position.
In a letter dated April 15, 2022, and addressed to Governor Aminu Masari, Inuwa declared his intention to vie for an elective position under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2023.
The letter was made available to journalists on Thursday in Katsina.
The letter read: “With gratitude to God, I wish to notify Your Excellency about my intended resignation as the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, effective from today April, 15, 2022.
“This decision is informed by my desire and resolve to vie for an elective position in the upcoming political dispensation, on the platform of our great party, APC.
“I wish to seize this opportunity therefore, to express my profound gratitude to you, for the singular honour and privilege given to me to offer my humble and modest contributions in serving you, the government and good people of the state in that capacity since 2015 to date.
“I pray to Almighty Allah to further strengthen and guide you in the last lap of this administration’s final tenure and crown your entire efforts with resounding success.
“While anticipating your positive response to my request, please accept my sincere regards, best wishes and loyalty.”
