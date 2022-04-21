Katsina SSG resigns ahead of 2023 elections

The Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, has resigned from the position.

In a letter dated April 15, 2022, and addressed to Governor Aminu Masari, Inuwa declared his intention to vie for an elective position under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2023.

The letter was made available to journalists on Thursday in Katsina.

The letter read: “With gratitude to God, I wish to notify Your Excellency about my intended resignation as the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, effective from today April, 15, 2022.

“This decision is informed by my desire and resolve to vie for an elective position in the upcoming political dispensation, on the platform of our great party, APC.

READ ALSO: Like PDP in Adamawa, APC sweeps Katsina local council election

“I wish to seize this opportunity therefore, to express my profound gratitude to you, for the singular honour and privilege given to me to offer my humble and modest contributions in serving you, the government and good people of the state in that capacity since 2015 to date.

“I pray to Almighty Allah to further strengthen and guide you in the last lap of this administration’s final tenure and crown your entire efforts with resounding success.

“While anticipating your positive response to my request, please accept my sincere regards, best wishes and loyalty.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now