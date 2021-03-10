Katsina State Customs Command intercepts smuggled goods worth N79m in one month | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Area Command in Katsina, on Wednesday, said it intercepted smuggled goods worth N79 million between February and March 2021, approximately.

Specifically, the Area Controller of Customs (ACC) in the state, Adewale Aremu, said the seized goods included 470 bags of 50kg of rice concealed in different compartments of a fuel tanker.

“Others include 367 bales of second-hand clothes worth over N30 million; used Honda Accord salon car worth over N8million as well as 166 jerry cans of vegetable oil valued at N1.8 million.

“Also confiscated are 321 cartons of foreign spaghetti; 97 cartons of couscous; 110 cartons of macaroni; 65 cartons of milky creamer; 14 cartons of clinical plaster and 187 bags of sugar,” he said.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Aremu said the tanker with registration number KWL427TH had a duty value of N13.5 million, while the trailer used for conveying the second-hand clothes were valued at N12.1 million.

Aremu reiterated that the NCS will not relent in its efforts to track down smugglers in the country, as the practice was detrimental to Nigeria’s economy.

