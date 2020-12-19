Katsina students’ release vindicates Buhari – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said on Saturday, the release of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, by armed bandits has vindicated President Muhammadu Buhari.

Armed bandits had last Friday invaded the college and took away the students after a gun duel with the police.

The students were later released in Tsafe, Zamfara State, last Thursday.

They were transported back to Katsina on Friday, exactly seven days after their abduction by the hoodlums.

Tinubu, who reacted to the development, also commended the Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari and the security agents for ensuring that the students returned to their parents.

He said: “The initial abduction of the over 300 Kankara students from their dormitory in broad daylight was unsettling and raises serious concern. However, their prompt rescue from their abductors is heart-warming.

“It vindicates President Buhari in his untiring commitment and determination to rid the country of insecurity and confront Boko Haram insurgents and bandits operating in some parts of the country.

“This laudable effort must be sustained. We must all do more to tackle the evil-doers and see the back of the Boko insurgents and bandits.

“We need to upgrade our security infrastructure and re-strategise. The armed forces themselves must renew their efforts to make not only our schools safe for students but also our cities and villages.

“No development can occur in a climate of fear, uncertainty, and insecurity of lives and property.”

