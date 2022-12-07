Katsina teacher in police net for killing friend with rat poison

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Katsina State have arrested a teacher, Laminu Saminu, 29, for poisoning his friend to death.

This was disclosed in a statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, on Tuesday in Katsina.

“The command arrested the suspect, 29, who lives in Bakin Kasuwa quarters, Mani local government area of Katsina state.

“He allegedly killed his friend, ASC II Sanusi Bawa, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Katsina state, who is his final year coursemate at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Katsina,” the statement revealed.

The police explained that the suspect lured the victim to an uncompleted building in Mani.

The suspect then asked the victim to park his vehicle, and they entered the uncompleted building together, where he served him a ‘fura da nono’ mixed with poison to drink. After drinking the Fura, the officer became unconscious.

“Consequently, the suspect hit the victim with wood on the head until he died. He then threw the corpse inside a well in the house and covered it with sand,” the statement added.

The murder suspect then stole the deceased’s vehicle, the police alleged.

In the course of investigation, the police discovered that the suspect called the wife of the deceased on the phone and told her to get her husband’s vehicle’s document.

The police traced and arrested the suspect, who confessed to committing the crime.

The police further revealed that a packet of rat poison, wood and the Volkswagen Golf saloon car with registration number AA 266 KUF, belonging to the deceased, were found with the suspect.

