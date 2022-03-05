Kazim Adeoti’s estranged wife disowns husband, ‘exposes’ actress Mercy Aigbe

Funsho Adeoti, the estranged wife of socialite Kazim Adeoti has tackled actress Mercy Aigbe on social media after she revealed how she met and fell in love with the businessman.

In an interview reported by Ripples Nigeria earlier, Aigbe and Kazim explained how they became acquainted and started their relationship.

Obviously triggered by that interview, Funsho took to her Instagram page on Saturday, March 5, 2022, where she dragged the actress.

“Let’s get the record straight here, this post is regarding an interview recently going around by Media Room Hub with my soon “to be” ex-husband in one of his numerous lies, I want you all to know that in contrary to what Mr. Adeoti said I did NOT and will NEVER SETTLE to have a second wife in my marriage to him,” she wrote.

“As for you Mercy let’s cut the crap, we were friends, but the shame and your glam lifestyle will not let you admit it, you have been sleeping with Kazim since your son was only 5 months old. I introduced you to Kazim as my friend.”

She also revealed how she invited the movie star and her former husband to Adeoti’s birthday when their relationship was rosy.

“I called and personally invited you and your ex-husband to the 40th surprise birthday party I did for my soon-to-be ex-husband. You were a constant friend of mine back then, I brought you close as a friend because I liked you, but you repaid me by sleeping with my husband Kazim,” revealed.

Funsho wrote further, “You were a problem in my marriage for YEARS, now am happy to let you know this is only the beginning of the end for you. Am DONE he’s all yours, ENJOY. I really passed this.

“Like I said in my first post “Losing someone who does not respect or appreciate you is actually a gain, not a loss” Thank you all!”

Mercy Aigbe maintained that she is not acquainted with Funsho Adeoti, Kazim Adeoti’s wife.

