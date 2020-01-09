Kebbi approves N428.4m for varsity staff allowance

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, has approved N428.4 million for payment of outstanding Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) to members of staff of the state-owned University of Science and Technology, Aliero.

The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Higher Education, Hajiya Halima Dikko, said in a statement on Thursday that the governor approved the payment of the allowance to resolve the crisis in the institution.

The permanent secretary appealed to the university staff to reciprocate the government’s gesture by suspending the ongoing strike in the university.

“The ongoing negotiations for the resolution of the outstanding demands will continue,” she said.

Read also: Kano govt rescues children, shuts down ‘illegal’ orphanage facility

The university teachers had on December 17, 2019, embarked on an indefinite strike over the government’s refusal to fully implement the 2018 Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed between the state government, university management, and the staff.

The MoA covers staff welfare, implementation, and payment of promotion arrears, annual increments and arrears of EAA and staff contributory pension.

Join the conversation

Opinions