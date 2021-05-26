Kebbi boat mishap devastating – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night, expressed sadness over the boat mishap, which reportedly killed 140 people at Ngaski local government area of Kebbi State.

A boat carrying 162 passengers from Niger State to the area capsized and sank to River Niger on Wednesday morning.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President described the boat mishap as devastating, and offered his condolences to families of victims of the accident.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has described the news of the capsizing of a boat in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State as devastating, offering his heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by this tragedy.

“From media reports, there are indications that the boat was overloaded and there is no official confirmation on the number of casualties.

“While efforts are ongoing to recover more survivors, the President extends his gratitude to all those involved in the rescue efforts and wishes those injured from the accident quick recovery.”

