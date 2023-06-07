Kebbi confirms 30 special advisers appointed by Gov Idris

The Kebbi State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed the 30 persons appointed by Governor Nasir Idris as Special Advisers in the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar-Lolo, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the House, Muhammad Bello-Suleiman, in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the 30 nominees were screened before their confirmation.

“The approval is in line with the commitment of the Assembly to support the governor in selecting good people who would move the state forward,’’ Abubakar-Lolo said.

