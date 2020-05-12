Kebbi discharges index COVID-19 patient

Kebbi State government has said that its index COVID-19 case had recovered and had been discharged.

This was announced in a statement the Special Adviser on Media to the State governor, Yahaya Sarki released on Tuesday.

According to Sarki, the Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, who also serve as the state Commissioner for Health, Jafar Mohammed, revealed the development at the Kebbi Medical Centre, Kalgo on Monday.

“Today, we are witnessing the formal discharge of our index case of COVID-19 after undergoing isolation for two consecutive weeks.

“Follow up tests were carried out two consecutive times and the two results turned out to be negative.

“The first test came out on May 6, 2020, and the follow-up test on May 9 also came out negative,” Sarki quoted Jafar as saying.

