Kebbi discharges last 2 active cases of COVID-19

The Kebbi State government has confirmed that it has discharged the last two remaining active cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state.

This was revealed on Thursday at the Isolation Unit of the Kebbi Medical Center, Kalgo by the Commissioner for Health, Jafar Muhammed who also doubles as the Kebbi State Task Force Chairman on COVID-19.

Muhammed said, “Our two remaining Covid- 19 patients at the isolation center, in Kebbi Medical Center, Kalgo, are discharged today, Thursday 28/5/2020.”

“The discharge of the two remaining COVID-19 patients was as a result of the follow up tests conducted on them and the results turned out to be negative.

“So, by implication, they are free to be integrated back into the mainstream society, because their results turned out to be negative after their two weeks stay in the Isolation centre,” he averred.

This came days after the state government confirmed that it had received no fewer than 83 additional Almajiris evacuated by the Kano State government over fears of the spread of COVID-19.

This was revealed on Tuesday in a statement by Malam Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu on Media, who said the children were received by the Chairman of the State’s Task Force on COVID-19, the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jafar Mohammed, and his members on behalf of the Governor.

Malam Sarki who issued the statement in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital said that all the children had been declared free from COVID-19, as they had tested negative to the deadly virus.

