Kebbi governor approves N949m for completion of new secretariat

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has approved the release of N949 million for the completion of the new state secretariat complex in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the release of the fund followed negotiations with the contractor, Rockwell Nigeria Limited.

He said: “Governor Atiku Bagudu has approved the release of N949,198,886 to the contractor handling the construction of the new secretariat complex at Gwadangaji, Birnin Kebbi, to hasten the completion of the project.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Kebbi govt receives 83 Almajiris evacuated by Kano govt

“The contractor has been directed to return to the site immediately to complete work without delay, which is part of the present administration’s commitment to complete all ongoing projects for the benefit of the people of the state.

“When completed the State Secretariat will serve as offices for Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, and a number of ministries and departments.”

Join the conversation

Opinions