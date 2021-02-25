 Kebbi govt clears air, says it’s airport not for sale | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Kebbi govt clears air, says it’s airport not for sale

Published

20 mins ago

on

The Kebbi State government on Thursday, clarified reports over its airport, saying that it has no plan to sell the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Kebbi State.

This clarification was made by the State’s Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan while briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the state’s capital on Thursday.

According to Ladan, there was no iota of truth in a rumour going round the state that the State Government was planning to sell the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Kebbi State, to a private individual.

“All the Airports, in the country, Aviation sector, are in the exclusive list of the Federal Government and there was no way any state government could converted them to their own,” he said.

Ladan explained that, after the completion of the Airports by the States government, the federal government has taken over ten of such airports in the country which include that of Ekiti,Gombe, Anambra,Nassarawa,Kebbi states among others.

READ ALSO: FAAN shuts Gombe, Kebbi airports

Ladan said: “the second issue is the issue of this Airport, because there is insinuation in the town that the state government had sold Sir Ahmadu Bello International airport. I don’t know how the story came about that the airport had been sold, to whom? I want to use this occasion to tell you the true story of the airport.

“The aviation sector is in the exclusive list of the federal government. Any state that must construct an Airport, must get a clear approval of the federal government to construct the airport.

“So, once you construct the airport, you only have the manager, but the technical crew handling the airport, are federal government staff. NCAA, NIMA, these are all posted to the airport because you don’t have the right to appoint. And the federal government agencies regulate the airport.

“Since they are there, from time to time, federal government decided to take over these airports from the states. We only agreed to allow federal government to take over the airport because of management issue and others.

“It is not the issue of sales, federal government took over the airport of Kebbi State and we demanded that the amount we used in the construction of the airport be refunded to the state, which was approved by the Mr. President sometime in March,2020.

“The letter sent stated that the president had approved the refund of N16 billion to the kebbi state government, as the amount been expended on the Sir Ahmadu Bello international Airport. The process of the refunding is still on and as soon as the budget is implemented, the state government would be refunded.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports5 hours ago

Abducted Adamawa Utd bus driver freed after family pays N1m ransom

The abducted bus driver, Alhaji Kabiru, of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Adamawa United, has regained freedom late Wednesday....
Sports5 hours ago

Alisson’s father drowns while swimming near holiday home in Brazil

Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Jose Becker, drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on...
Latest16 hours ago

UCL: Silva, Jesus put Man City in control of Gladbach tie; 10-man Atalanta lose to Madrid

Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they take control of their Champions League last-16...
Latest20 hours ago

Spurs progress to Europa League last-16 after 8-1 hammering of Wolfsberger

Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the round-of-16 of the Europa League after securing an 8-1 aggregate victory over Wolfsberger in...
Sports23 hours ago

Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group

Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the...

Latest Tech News

Tech31 mins ago

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
Tech1 day ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Tech2 days ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Tech3 days ago

Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Gebeya launches app to help...
Tech5 days ago

UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?

The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
Tech6 days ago

NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images

After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.