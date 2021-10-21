Kebbi govt confirms release of abducted students

The Kebbi State government on Thursday confirmed the release of 30 abducted students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits had on June 17, abducted 102 students and some teachers from the facility.

The assailants also killed a police officer guarding the school during the attack.

Reports had earlier said two teachers were among the victims that regained their freedom.

The Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Yahaya Sarki, who confirmed the development in a statement, however, said only students were released by the bandits.

He said: “Today Thursday, the 21st of October, 2021 thirty (30) students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, have arrived at Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, following their release. Efforts are still continuing to secure the release of the remaining.

“They shall undergo medical screening and support while being reunited with their families.

“We thank all those who have helped in securing the release while congratulating Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari for the success.”

