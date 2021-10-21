News
Kebbi govt confirms release of abducted students
The Kebbi State government on Thursday confirmed the release of 30 abducted students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri.
Gunmen suspected to be bandits had on June 17, abducted 102 students and some teachers from the facility.
The assailants also killed a police officer guarding the school during the attack.
Reports had earlier said two teachers were among the victims that regained their freedom.
READ ALSO:Bandits reportedly storm Girls College, Kebbi, abduct students
The Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Yahaya Sarki, who confirmed the development in a statement, however, said only students were released by the bandits.
He said: “Today Thursday, the 21st of October, 2021 thirty (30) students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, have arrived at Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, following their release. Efforts are still continuing to secure the release of the remaining.
“They shall undergo medical screening and support while being reunited with their families.
“We thank all those who have helped in securing the release while congratulating Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari for the success.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...