Kebbi govt suspends 2 ministry officials for insubordination

The Kebbi State government has suspended two officials of the state’s Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education for bad behavior.

The state’s Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki.

Garba-Bena said: “The office of the Acting Head of Service, Kebbi State, has suspended two officials of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Hassan Abubakar-Ngaski, Component Lead 1.1 and Abubakar Sule, Project Coordinator under the Adolescent Girls’ Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Programme.

“The two officers have been suspended for concealment of vital information to the appropriate authority as it relates to the new construction on the AGILE programme which constitutes insubordination and disrespect to the constituted authority.

READ ALSO: Kebbi govt confirms release of abducted students

“The offences, insubordination, and negligence of duty are punishable under Public Service Rule No. 030301(H) and (0) which the two officers are liable to.

“Consequently, the two erring officers have since been issued with letters of suspension with immediate effect until further notice.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now