News
Kebbi govt suspends 2 ministry officials for insubordination
The Kebbi State government has suspended two officials of the state’s Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education for bad behavior.
The state’s Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki.
Garba-Bena said: “The office of the Acting Head of Service, Kebbi State, has suspended two officials of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Hassan Abubakar-Ngaski, Component Lead 1.1 and Abubakar Sule, Project Coordinator under the Adolescent Girls’ Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Programme.
“The two officers have been suspended for concealment of vital information to the appropriate authority as it relates to the new construction on the AGILE programme which constitutes insubordination and disrespect to the constituted authority.
READ ALSO: Kebbi govt confirms release of abducted students
“The offences, insubordination, and negligence of duty are punishable under Public Service Rule No. 030301(H) and (0) which the two officers are liable to.
“Consequently, the two erring officers have since been issued with letters of suspension with immediate effect until further notice.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...