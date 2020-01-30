KEBBI: Kwankwasiyya excos join APC

A political exodus was witnessed in Kebbi State when executives of Kwankwasiyya movement under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Speaking after the defection, the Youth leader of the movement, Mohammed I. Anaruwa Kele who spoke on behalf of the defectors on Thursday said that the decision to pitch tents with the APC was based on the unflinching loyalty to the former chairman of the Kwankwasiya movement, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi.

According to Kele, members of the Kwankwasiyya did not have a second thought over arriving at a unanimous decision to follow Bichi to decamp to the APC in the state after he left the movement.

He further added that the decision by the members to join the APC was genuinely based on loyalty and zeal to contribute their quota to the development of democracy in the state.

READ ALSO: EFCC a step closer to arresting, extraditing ex-petroleum minister Etete

“We are leaving Kwankwasiyya because of our loyalty to the former chairman of Kwankwasiyya, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi. Bichi recently dumped Kwankwasiyya for APC. He is a progressive leader, whose ideals are in tandem with our inspirations,” he said.

Speaking after receiving the defectors, Bala Sani Kangiwa, the state chairman of APC told the defectors that they are now bonifide members of APC, and also added that moves are currently underway to compile their list for formal reception into the party.

“In our party all members are equal. We don’t discriminate. From now you are by right qualified to enjoy all privileges in the party. We will fast track the processes for your registration as card carrying members of the party,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions