KEBBI: Labour sets Tuesday for indefinite strike over minimum wage

The Nigerian Labour Congress, Kebbi State chapter has ruled that it will embark on an infinite strike from Tuesday, March 3, over the state government’s inability to pay the N30, 000 minimum wage.

This was revealed on Thursday by the state Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Alhaji Umar Alhassan, who said that there has not been a positive response from government in respect to their demands.

Speaking further during an interview with newsmen at the end of an Executive Council Meeting in Birnin Kebbi, Alhassan said that a directive had been issued to members to go on and mobilise ahead of the industrial action which is coming up next Tuesday.

He said; “We are here together to discuss the ultimatum we gave the state government on our demands and it will end by Monday, March 2 at 12: a.m.

“That is why we summoned an extra-large meeting to inform our members about the situation.

“There has not been a positive response from government in respect to our demands.

“We have directed members to go on and mobilise ahead of our industrial action which is coming up on Tuesday,” Alhassan added.

