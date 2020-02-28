Latest Politics

KEBBI: Labour sets Tuesday for indefinite strike over minimum wage

February 28, 2020
FG's N500bn promise to cushion fuel price increase a sham --NLC
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Labour Congress, Kebbi State chapter has ruled that it will embark on an infinite strike from Tuesday, March 3, over the state government’s inability to pay the N30, 000 minimum wage.

This was revealed on Thursday by the state Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Alhaji Umar Alhassan, who said that there has not been a positive response from government in respect to their demands.

Speaking further during an interview with newsmen at the end of an Executive Council Meeting in Birnin Kebbi, Alhassan said that a directive had been issued to members to go on and mobilise ahead of the industrial action which is coming up next Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Return stolen funds or face ICPC, Makinde tells ex-Oyo public officers

He said; “We are here together to discuss the ultimatum we gave the state government on our demands and it will end by Monday, March 2 at 12: a.m.

“That is why we summoned an extra-large meeting to inform our members about the situation.

“There has not been a positive response from government in respect to our demands.

“We have directed members to go on and mobilise ahead of our industrial action which is coming up on Tuesday,” Alhassan added.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!