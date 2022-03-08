KEBBI MASSACRE: Buhari vows to tackle bandits, others decisively

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday expressed sadness over the “the brutal” murder of vigilante members in by bandits in Kebbi State.

Bandits had on Monday killed 63 vigilante members in five communities of Sakaba/Wassagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity,Garba Shehu, in Abuja, the President described the murder of the innocent vigilante members as shocking, and challenged security forces to be more proactive and redouble their efforts in order to frustrate the operational plans of the terrorists before they even launched attacks.

He said: “I want to assure Nigerians that I will do all it takes to tackle this monster decisively.

“My greatest preoccupation is the threat to life posed by these murderous gangs and remorseless outlaws who have no slightest regard for the sanctity of life.

“While extending my sympathy to the families of the victims of this savagery, let me use this opportunity to also call on our security forces to be more proactive.

”They must redouble their efforts in order to frustrate the operational plans of the terrorists before they even launch attacks.”

