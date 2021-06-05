Kebbi Police confirms massacre of over 66 persons across 8 villages | Ripples Nigeria

Mayhem reigned supreme in Kebbi State as confirmed by the Police Command which decried the murder of 66 people by gunmen in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, made this disclosure on Saturday, narrating that the massacre took place on Thursday in eight villages of the council.

According to him, though the police were still counting the number of the dead, the state police command had already dispatched a detachment of the officers and men of the police force to the area.

READ ALSO: Police Council confirms Baba as IGP

He said, “The killing took place in Koro, kimpi, Gaya, Dimi, Zutu, Rafin Gora and Iguenge villages, all in Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that majority of the people of the affected villages have escaped to the nearby town of Riba for safety.

By Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions