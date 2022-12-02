Kebbi signs border security, development MoU with Niger, Benin

The government of Kebbi State has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on border security and development cooperation with the governments of Niger and Benin Republics following days of deliberations among experts from the three states on the collaboration, a statement issued by the office of Gov. Atiku Bagudu said on Friday.

The document was signed by Bagudu on behalf of Kebbi, Governor Albachir Aboubacar Dossou on behalf of Niger Republic and the prefect of Alibori Department, Bello Samah, on behalf of the Benin Republic, and witnessed by Dr Farouq Musa, from the National Boundary Commission (NBC).

Reading the drafted documents on the collaboration, Musa stated that the “regions agreed to commit to political support, local authorities’ co-op station, especially on the mobility of livestock in their borders’ areas, as well as further strengthening the region’s economy and security.”

While addressing the experts and delegates of the three regions Gov. Bagudu “the three communities have been linked together for decades, enjoying very cordial relationships in agriculture, commerce and inter-marriages.”

“But there is no organised, institutionalised framework on the cross borders and security issues to further cement the aged relationship between the three borders’ communities, particularly, in the agro-pastoralism area.

“Our traditional rulers have a relationship across borders, and that shows that we are the same people,” Bagudu said, according to the statement.

