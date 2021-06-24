News
Kebbi students’ abduction, a dangerous signal to security in North-West – El-Rufai
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday described the recent abduction of students of Federal Government Girls College in Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, as a danger signal to security in the North-West.
El-Rufai stated this when he paid a sympathy visit to his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu, in Birnin Kebbi.
Bandits had on June 17 kidnapped at least 40 students and teachers from the college.
The attackers killed a guard during the incident.
The governor lamented that the criminality that plagued some states in the north had crept into Kebbi.
He said: “We were very happy that the challenges of banditry and kidnapping that plagued Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and even Kaduna did not affect Kebbi.
“Kebbi was an Island of peace in a sea of banditry, the recent development is disturbing. It portends serious danger to security in the North-West region.”
He said the insecurity currently affecting the state would negatively impact food production.
“Kebbi has become the centre of rice production in the country, rice is eaten by many Nigerians. This is another reason this development is disturbing,” El-Rufai added.
READ ALSO: Buhari, Gov Bagudu meet on abduction of Kebbi college students
He said the Kaduna State government is doing its best to tackle the security challenges in the state and commended the Federal Government for its support.
“As a state government, there is a limit to what we can do. We have no full control over the army, the police or the Air Force.
“The security agencies have been doing their best and we all need to do more. We all have to play our roles in the circumstance we find ourselves,” the governor concluded.
In his remarks, Bagudu, commended El-Rufai for the visit and prayers for the state.
The governor said his colleague had shown visible commitment to the fight against insecurity in Kaduna and the country as a whole.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....