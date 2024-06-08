Kebbi to conduct local council election August 31

Kebbi State government will conduct an election into the 21 local government areas of the state on August 31.

The chairman of the Kebbi State Electoral Commission, Aliyu Muhammad Mera, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the nomination forms, contacts, and all other relevant documents on the elections could be obtained from the commission’s secretariat in the state capital.

He called for the support of stakeholders in the efforts to conduct a credible election in the state.

