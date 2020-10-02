 Kebbi university to reopen October 5 | Ripples Nigeria
Latest Metro

Kebbi university to reopen October 5

October 2, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The management of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero has fixed October 5 for the resumption of academic activities at the institution.

The institution’s Director of Academic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, who disclosed this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, said the university would reopen for lectures on October 5 while the first semester examinations would commence on October 19.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Sokoto, Kebbi, Kogi record zero patients on admission

He added that the students would resume for the second semester on January 25.

The director urged the students to comply with the COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the virus among members of the university community.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */