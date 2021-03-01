Kebbi varsity closed as students attack community over colleague's death | Ripples Nigeria

The Management of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, (KSUSTA), Aliero, has announced the indefinite closure of the institution over the death of a 22 -year-old final year Biochemistry student.

Alhaji Musa Labbo, the Registrar of the University, announced the closure in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, on Sunday, February 28.

“This is to inform all students of the university that the management has directed the closure of the school indefinitely.

“Therefore, all students are hereby directed to leave the university with immediate effect”, the statement said.

Also, Malam Hussaini Adamu-Zuru, the Public Relations Officer of the University, while speaking with newsmen, confirmed the closure of the institution, saying that students of the University had earlier gone on rampage in Aliero town when they learnt of the death of their colleague.

He, however, explained that the school had been closed before the students went on a rampage.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the deceased, identified as Sharif Sale-Kanya, who was about writing his final examination, reportedly bought a handset in Aliero town, on Saturday and subsequently made payment through a transfer.

It was further reported that the deceased, immediately after purchasing the handset went into the examination hall and switched it off.

A few hours later when he switched on the handset, he realised that the money he transferred for the payment of the handset had been reversed due to network failure.

The deceased was said to have returned to Aliero town to pay for the handset in cash.

“On getting to the place, a mob of youth descended on him, shouting barawo (thief) and he was beaten to coma.

“He was rushed to the General Hospital, Aliero, but was confirmed dead shortly after he was admitted,” an eyewitness, who craved anonymity, said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, confirmed the incident, with a promise that the culprits would be brought to justice.

