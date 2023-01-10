Politics
Keep politics aside, concentrate on securing Nigeria, Shehu Sani tells Buhari
Following concerns raised by the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) over the likely postponement of 2023 elections as a result of security challenges in most parts of the country, a former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to disengage himself from partisan politics and secure the country.
INEC had on Monday warned that this year’s general election would face a serious threat of cancellation if the ravaging insecurity was not properly tackled.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, represented by the Chairman Board of Electoral Institute (BEI), Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, gave the warning at the Validation of Election Security Training Resources in Abuja.
“If the insecurity is not monitored and dealt with decisively, it could ultimately culminate in the cancellation and/or postponement of elections in sufficient constituencies to hinder declaration of elections results and precipitate constitutional crisis. This must not be allowed to happen and shall not be allowed to happen.
Read also:Shehu Sani alleges politicians selling power plants to enrich themselves
“Therefore, security personnel in particular and all election officials in general must be security conscious and alert to unusual activities in their environment and must be fully equipped to deal with any challenge at all times”, INEC boss said.
These concerns came amid consistent attacks on INEC facilities in Osun, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi and others.
Sani, who reacted to the development via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, charged the President to be proactive.
The ex-lawmaker condemned Buhari’s partisan engagements at a time when he should discharge his constitutional responsibility of protecting the country.
He wrote: “The hint that Nigeria’s February National Elections May be postponed or canceled because of insecurity is a serious issue that demands an urgent action. President Buhari should talk less, disengage himself from partisan politics & campaigns & concentrate in securing our country.”
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...