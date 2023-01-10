Keep politics aside, concentrate on securing Nigeria, Shehu Sani tells Buhari

Following concerns raised by the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) over the likely postponement of 2023 elections as a result of security challenges in most parts of the country, a former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to disengage himself from partisan politics and secure the country.

INEC had on Monday warned that this year’s general election would face a serious threat of cancellation if the ravaging insecurity was not properly tackled.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, represented by the Chairman Board of Electoral Institute (BEI), Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, gave the warning at the Validation of Election Security Training Resources in Abuja.

“If the insecurity is not monitored and dealt with decisively, it could ultimately culminate in the cancellation and/or postponement of elections in sufficient constituencies to hinder declaration of elections results and precipitate constitutional crisis. This must not be allowed to happen and shall not be allowed to happen.

Read also:Shehu Sani alleges politicians selling power plants to enrich themselves

“Therefore, security personnel in particular and all election officials in general must be security conscious and alert to unusual activities in their environment and must be fully equipped to deal with any challenge at all times”, INEC boss said.

These concerns came amid consistent attacks on INEC facilities in Osun, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi and others.

Sani, who reacted to the development via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, charged the President to be proactive.

The ex-lawmaker condemned Buhari’s partisan engagements at a time when he should discharge his constitutional responsibility of protecting the country.

He wrote: “The hint that Nigeria’s February National Elections May be postponed or canceled because of insecurity is a serious issue that demands an urgent action. President Buhari should talk less, disengage himself from partisan politics & campaigns & concentrate in securing our country.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now