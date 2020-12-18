Manchester United and England legend, Wayne Rooney said it was a proud day to see his son, Kai, sign for his former club.
11-year-old Kai was pictured alongside his dad and mum Coleen putting pen to paper on a contract at the Old Trafford club.
Rooney took to Twitter to celebrate his son, telling him to keep up the hard work.
Proud day. Kai signing for @ManUtd. Keep up the hard work son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tTYuUZj7yn
— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 17, 2020
Read Also: Rooney says Messi can win seventh Ballon d’Or at Man City or United
Wayne played for United from 2004 until 2017.
The former England international is United’s all-time leading scorer with 253 goals from 559 appearances.
Rooney now plays for Championship club Derby County, for whom he is also currently serving as interim manager.
- ‘Keep up the hard work’ – Rooney tells son, Kai, after signing for Man Utd - December 18, 2020
- FIFA Best: Lewandowski beats Ronaldo, Messi to men’s award, Bronze wins women’s title - December 17, 2020
- ‘One of best years of my career’ – Neuer on winning FIFA Best goalkeeper award - December 17, 2020