‘Keep your dirty nose out of our politics’, Fani-Kayode slams British envoy

Femi Fani-Kayode, the Director of the New Media Subcommittee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has responded to a remark by Ben Llewellyn-Jones, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria regarding his divisive comments.

In a Sunday interview with Nigeria Info FM, Llewellyn-Jones criticized Fani-Kayode for using “derogatory” language.

The envoy said, “Yes, let’s be specific, there were some people, like Femi Fani-Kayode, what is he saying and why is he saying it? I don’t understand. It is wrong from my perspective that he will speak on behalf of a party and that party does not distance itself from him and say stop doing that. It is wrong to say that.”

These are my personal views and I am constrained to express them given the fact that one @benllewellynjo1, a misguided, mischievous and clearly unlettered Englander who does not know his place, threw away all caution and mentioned my name in his inglorious commentary. I would… — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 26, 2023

However, Fani-Kayode responded via a tweet, warning the British ambassador to steer clear of Nigerian politics.

“These are my personal views and I am constrained to express them given the fact that one @benllewellynjo1, a misguided, mischievous and clearly unlettered Englander who does not know his place, threw away all caution and mentioned my name in his inglorious commentary.

“I would advise this Ben, who I am told is the Deputy High Commissioner of the UK to Nigeria, to keep his dirty nose out of our internal affairs. Nigeria stopped being a British colony 63 years ago and we need no lessons from him on how to run our affairs or conduct our politics.

“I know that his preferred candidate did not win the presidential election but that does not mean he should cross the line and take liberties with us here. I wonder who the hell he thinks he is? I am not one of those Nigerians that bows, shakes, shivers and trembles before the British or indeed any other foreigner.

READ ALSO:Atiku demands Fani-Kayode’s arrest over divisive comments

“And unlike most I do not need any validation or endorsement from him or his ilk and neither can I be intimidated by his veiled threat of a visa ban. Frankly I could not care less.

“I would however take this opportunity to assure him that regardless of his views and desire to compel us to accept their godless so-called “humanist” and “libertarian” values and introduce evil practices and policies such as same-sex marriage in our country this will never be the case.

“I advise this little Englander to respect himself and remain a silent observer when it comes to the politics of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As a nation we are not a poodle of the British and we came of age 63 years ago.

“He should be more concerned about the shrinking fortunes of a once “Great Britain” and the systemic racism, inherent injustice and insufferable arrogance that is entrenched in the British establishment and society than in the intra party politics of Nigeria.

“He should also be more concerned with the efforts of his nation to bring us one step closer to WW3 given the unfolding events in Ukraine,” Fani-Kayode responded in the lengthy tweet.

