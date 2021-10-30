Keeping PDP united a tough task – Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday admitted that it was not easy to keep the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) united.

Tambuwal, who is also the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, stated this at the party’s national convention in Abuja.

He, however, said the party remained the best option for Nigerians in 2023.

The governor described the PDP as the strongest and formidable political party in Nigeria today.

Tambuwal said: “Diverse as we are, it is, however, clear to me that we are at our best when we remember that we must remain focused and disciplined for the sake of our country and for the benefit of our fellow Nigerians.

“In Nigeria, it is tough to remain an item, focused and disciplined, when being an opposition party.

“The temptation and allure of power can be overwhelming. Some have fallen along the way.”

He commended all those who found the steps to remain focused and disciplined and do the hard work that opposition requires.

The governor added: “I am happy to report to the naysayers that PDP today is the strongest and formidable party in Nigeria.

“I am happy to report to those who want to divide and weaken us that we are winning by the grace of God.

“Allow me to welcome new members to our party. They are here because they want to work for a better Nigeria.

“They are here because they have realised that the PDP is the best platform to move Nigeria forward, we say welcome.

“We encourage other patriots and concerned Nigerians to join us in the PDP.

“We will soon be welcoming more members to our party.

“Our young people need a secured safe and enabling country that will allow them to realise their desires to be educated, employ and deploy their entrepreneurship skills.

“They need to take advantage of their potential to make the best and fulfill their ambition.”

