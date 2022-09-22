Keeping students at home has security implications, DSS tells ASUU

The Department of State Security Service (DSS) on Thursday appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off the ongoing strike over its security implications.

The Director of the Service in charge of Yobe, Yunusa Abdulkadir made the plea in Damaturu at the Third Quarterly Conference of the State Directors of Security in the North-East Zone.

Read also:Lawyer raises alarm over Kanu’s health in DSS custody

He noted that the strike, which paralysed university education in the country, had security implications.

“In as much as we know that ASUU is pursuing a genuine cause, they should take a deeper look at the peculiarities of North-East region that has stayed for over a decade in the hands of insurgents,” Mr Yunusa said.

By Promise Eze

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now