News
Keeping students at home has security implications, DSS tells ASUU
The Department of State Security Service (DSS) on Thursday appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off the ongoing strike over its security implications.
The Director of the Service in charge of Yobe, Yunusa Abdulkadir made the plea in Damaturu at the Third Quarterly Conference of the State Directors of Security in the North-East Zone.
Read also:Lawyer raises alarm over Kanu's health in DSS custody
He noted that the strike, which paralysed university education in the country, had security implications.
“In as much as we know that ASUU is pursuing a genuine cause, they should take a deeper look at the peculiarities of North-East region that has stayed for over a decade in the hands of insurgents,” Mr Yunusa said.
By Promise Eze
