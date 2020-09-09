‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ to end 2021 after 14 years

American reality TV show, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ will be coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years and 20 episodes.

Media personality, Kim Kardashian made the announcement on Wednesday on her Instagram account.

The E! reality series which focuses on the every day lives of the Kardashians debuted on E! cable network on October 14, 2007.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she wrote on her handle.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021”, she stated.

