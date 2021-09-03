Entertainment
Kemi Adetiba to feature BBNaija star, Whitemoney in King of Boys Season 2
Nigerian movie producer, Kemi Adetiba has disclosed her intention to feature Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes star, Whitemoney in King of Boys, Season 2 of the TV series on Netflix.
Kemi Adetiba made this known on her Twitter platform.
She wrote;
“Whitemoney in KOB season 2?”
This is coming after Adetiba released King of Boys 2 on the streaming platform, Netflix on August 27. She added that the TV series will be a seven-part Netflix Original series.
There will be a sequel to the King of Boys 2 series.
For Whitemoney, he has remained one of the most interesting housemates to watch at the ongoing Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition. Several fans have revealed that Whitemoney is one of the most talented individuals in the house.
