Kemi Olunloyo claims she was cheated by late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin | Ripples Nigeria

Self-acclaimed Nigerian investigative journalist and social media commentator, Kemi Olunloyo has alleged in a YouTube video that the late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin failed to pay her salary as an employee.

In a YouTube video that she published on Monday, April 5 on the social media platform, Twitter, Olunloyo said she pleaded with Odumakin in 2014 for a job as an On-Air Personality, OAP to review newspapers in his Ibadan-based radio station.

The deceased, she said, wanted her to be a social media manager for the radio’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram platforms.

Read also: Single lady, Kemi Olunloyo, advises youths on marriage, says it’s a scam

She added that the Station Manager identified as Dotun refused to pay her salary yet Odumakin turned a blind eye towards the incident.

She shared the YouTube video on her Twitter handle.

Read her caption below.

“REMEMBERING YINKA ODUMAKIN and how he cheated me, never paid my salary till today. When someone died we Remember them with #RIP but what about how they ruined other lives. Watch the rest here. May he rest in peace sha.”

Watch the video below.

REMEMBERING YINKA ODUMAKIN

and how he cheated me, never paid my salary till today. When someone died we Remember them with #RIP but what about how they ruined other lives. Watch the rest here.

May he rest in peace 🕊️ sha.https://t.co/XHiXGWmNlL pic.twitter.com/kNCPu9dTrO — Journalist Dr Kemi Olunloyo🇳🇬 (@KemiOlunloyo) April 3, 2021

Join the conversation

Opinions