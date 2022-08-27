Kemi Olunloyo demands Phyna’s disqualification from BBNaija over misconduct

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has demanded the the disqualification of Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, Phyna.

This came a few hours after Phyna tossed an item at fellow housemate, Bella, during a clash on Friday night.

Olunloyo, who joined many Twitter users to condemn the housemate’s behaviour, said Phyna deserved to be disqualified for breaking the house rules.

She wrote: “Sadly Phyna MUST GO!! Tossing an item at Bella is BREAKING the rules. She should be disqualified period! She will do well outside the house. But rules are rules. Biggie better reality this is exactly what Tacha did to Mercy. Instigating fights.”

Sadly Phyna MUST GO‼️ Tossing an item at Bella is BREAKING the rules. She should be disqualified period! She will do well outside the house but rules are rules. Biggie better realize this is exactly what Tacha did to Mercy. Instigating fights🙄⚔️#KemifiedNG #BBNaija NO SPAM⚠️ pic.twitter.com/NSJCvzkA7D — Dr Kemi [email protected] (@KemiOlunloyo) August 27, 2022

The journalist did not stop there, she claimed fans of Phyna have been attacking her on social media after she demanded the housemate’s disqualification for indiscretion.

She added: “Phyna fans actually want to drag me.

Do you know who Dr. Kemi Olunloyo is?

“These are Tacha fans.

“Stupid shisha smoking slayqueens.

“Go and comment on my Instagram.

“I will open comments for you here too.

“ASUU casualties.”

Phyna fans actually want to drag me. Do you know who Dr Kemi Olunloyo is? These are Tacha fans. Stupid shisha smoking slayqueens. Go and comment on my Instagram. I will open comments for you here too. ASUU casualties #RIPPhyna 📺💣#BBNaijaSeason7 — Dr Kemi [email protected] (@KemiOlunloyo) August 27, 2022

