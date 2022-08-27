Entertainment
Kemi Olunloyo demands Phyna’s disqualification from BBNaija over misconduct
Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has demanded the the disqualification of Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, Phyna.
This came a few hours after Phyna tossed an item at fellow housemate, Bella, during a clash on Friday night.
Olunloyo, who joined many Twitter users to condemn the housemate’s behaviour, said Phyna deserved to be disqualified for breaking the house rules.
She wrote: “Sadly Phyna MUST GO!! Tossing an item at Bella is BREAKING the rules. She should be disqualified period! She will do well outside the house. But rules are rules. Biggie better reality this is exactly what Tacha did to Mercy. Instigating fights.”
Sadly Phyna MUST GO‼️ Tossing an item at Bella is BREAKING the rules. She should be disqualified period! She will do well outside the house but rules are rules. Biggie better realize this is exactly what Tacha did to Mercy. Instigating fights🙄⚔️#KemifiedNG #BBNaija
NO SPAM⚠️ pic.twitter.com/NSJCvzkA7D
— Dr Kemi [email protected] (@KemiOlunloyo) August 27, 2022
The journalist did not stop there, she claimed fans of Phyna have been attacking her on social media after she demanded the housemate’s disqualification for indiscretion.
She added: “Phyna fans actually want to drag me.
Do you know who Dr. Kemi Olunloyo is?
“These are Tacha fans.
“Stupid shisha smoking slayqueens.
“Go and comment on my Instagram.
“I will open comments for you here too.
“ASUU casualties.”
Phyna fans actually want to drag me. Do you know who Dr Kemi Olunloyo is? These are Tacha fans. Stupid shisha smoking slayqueens. Go and comment on my Instagram. I will open comments for you here too. ASUU casualties #RIPPhyna 📺💣#BBNaijaSeason7
— Dr Kemi [email protected] (@KemiOlunloyo) August 27, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...