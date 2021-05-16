Kemi Olunloyo narrates how she became a single mother at 23 | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Kemi Olunloyo narrates how she became a single mother at 23
Self-acclaimed Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, who is a mother of three has revealed how she had her first child at the age of 23.
She mentioned in her revelation on the social media platform, Twitter that it was the biggest mistake in her life.
Drawing lessons from her personal life, she told young girls never to get pregnant out of wedlock and the promises of a man.
Using the trending ‘At 23’ to speak about how she was deceived by her lover at the time, Olunloyo wrote;
READ ALSO: Kemi Olunloyo claims she was cheated by late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin
“At 23, I was a single mom who had a 6-month-old son abandoned by his father who lied that he would marry me when I got pregnant. I later became a Clinical Pharmacist at $90K/yr. My son now 34yo, never met his dad an Executive in the Lagos state govt. Young ladies get your PAPER”
She also addressed Chioma Rowland, estranged partner and baby mama of singer, Davido in her post.
Olunloyo continued;
Don’t get pregnant on a promise. This is one of the reasons I vowed never to get married. Chioma get your paper like I warned you 2018, Pump your cooking show, classes, tour etc. Never depend on a man. Dropping out of school is a NO. STAY IN SCHOOL. Ain’t seen that man since 1986″
By Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
North Korea withdraws from Asian qualifiers for 2022 World Cup
North Korea may no longer participate in the race for spots at the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold...
Juve keep Euro hopes alive after ending Inter’s 20-game unbeaten run
Juventus ensured they remain in the race for a spot in Europe next season after they won a dramatic Serie...
BREAKING… Ndidi, Iheanacho win historic FA Cup with Leicester City
Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have helped Leicester City to beat Chelsea in the final of...
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers complete Scottish PL season unbeaten
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped their club, Rangers to go unbeaten throughout the Scottish...
Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller
Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...