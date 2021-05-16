Kemi Olunloyo narrates how she became a single mother at 23 | Ripples Nigeria

Self-acclaimed Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, who is a mother of three has revealed how she had her first child at the age of 23.

She mentioned in her revelation on the social media platform, Twitter that it was the biggest mistake in her life.

Drawing lessons from her personal life, she told young girls never to get pregnant out of wedlock and the promises of a man.

Using the trending ‘At 23’ to speak about how she was deceived by her lover at the time, Olunloyo wrote;

“At 23, I was a single mom who had a 6-month-old son abandoned by his father who lied that he would marry me when I got pregnant. I later became a Clinical Pharmacist at $90K/yr. My son now 34yo, never met his dad an Executive in the Lagos state govt. Young ladies get your PAPER”

She also addressed Chioma Rowland, estranged partner and baby mama of singer, Davido in her post.

Olunloyo continued;

Don’t get pregnant on a promise. This is one of the reasons I vowed never to get married. Chioma get your paper like I warned you 2018, Pump your cooking show, classes, tour etc. Never depend on a man. Dropping out of school is a NO. STAY IN SCHOOL. Ain’t seen that man since 1986″

By Adekunle Fajana

