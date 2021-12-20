Kemi Olunloyo threatens Falana, late Sylvester Oromoni’s family with lawsuit

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has pledged to commence a lawsuit against a renowned lawyer, Femi Falana and the family of late Sylvester Oromoni for allegedly damaging her professional reputation.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Olunloyo via her verified Facebook page, noting to “sue Falana for dragging my professional reputation asking police to invite me for specifically my “reckless statement” concerning Sylvester Oromoni a fake petition we are yet to see.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Falana recently filed a petition against Olunloyo over the statements she made concerning the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old boy who was reportedly beaten to death by some students at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos.

Sylvester was alleged to have been bullied, beaten, and fed with a chemical by five students over his refusal to join their cult group, which resulted in his death.

The journalist had claimed that Sylvester was willing to join the cult group in his school, Dowen college, adding that he consented to be beaten and he agreed to drink engine oil which eventually resulted in his death.

Nonetheless, she berated Falana for being “an overrated SAN who feels he’s above the law. He carries a dangerous ego which he feels he can use to intimidate the government and protect the people.

“He wants to use scare tactics he uses with successive governments. If in fact, he’s filing on behalf of the Oromoni family I will be suing them too for damages.

“The Oromoni family should fire him and use their senses. Falana is a distraction and one who loves media trials. He is not focused and doesn’t care about civil, legal and human rights of anyone just acts like he does. No family of a dead schoolboy should drag an investigative journalist.

“The era of those who spoil my name in this country Nigeria will end soon. I know my legal rights. I have information that could make or break this case designed to ruin the reputation of so many others. Nigerians have their mob mentality. Falana investigate the children police have in custody. One of them is holding a document that Sylvester consented to and his family are well aware.

“The Oromoni family should undergo a LIE DETECTOR TEST as well as the staff in custody. They have a lot of info the dying child shared with them they did not post on social media. I’m an award-winning investigative journalist of 27 years, not an Internet blogger and social media personality in this capacity. Any journalist can open any case at any time. We are journalists, we know our mission. We will NOT be intimidated and that applies to you Mr Falana, all the nonentity celebrities, and their fans sending me violent threats.”

