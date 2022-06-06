Ken Nnamani withdraws from APC presidential race

A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race.

Nnamani announced his withdrawal from the race during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

The ex-Senate President is one of the 23 aspirants cleared by the APC presidential screening committee for the primary election taking place between June 6 and June 8.

Nnamani said: “In the present circumstances, it does not make any sense for me to continue in the 2023 presidential race as I have not had the opportunity to market my profile and ideas to the delegates of our party in a manner that allows for deliberation and introspection.

“Therefore, I discontinue my aspiration and wish the party a successful primary and unity of purpose so that we can win the 2023 general elections.”

