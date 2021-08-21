Sports
Kenya 2021: Onwuzurike wins gold in men’s 200m, Ofili clinches bronze in women’s race
Udodi Onwuzurike’s impressive showing at the World Athletics U20 Championships was at his best as he claimed the gold medal in the Men’s 200m final on Saturday.
Onwuzurike defeated championships favourite, Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, who finished with a time of 20.38 seconds, and South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile of South Africa (20.48 seconds).
His winning time of 20.21s is a new National U20 Record and Personal Best for the sprinter who is based in Michigan, USA.
Reacting to his feat, the Nigerian athlete state that he’s delighted to have achieved his main purpose of featuring at the Championship.
“It’s a dream come true,” he said
Read Also: Nigeria’s 4x400m mixed relay team clinch gold at World Athletics U-20 Championships
”I came to this Championships with one goal on my mind, and I have achieved the feat”.
Meanwhile, Favour Ofili was the other medalist for Nigeria on the day as she clinched bronze in the women’s 200m.
She settled for Bronze behind Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...