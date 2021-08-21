Kenya 2021: Onwuzurike wins gold in men’s 200m, Ofili clinches bronze in women’s race

Udodi Onwuzurike’s impressive showing at the World Athletics U20 Championships was at his best as he claimed the gold medal in the Men’s 200m final on Saturday.

Onwuzurike defeated championships favourite, Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, who finished with a time of 20.38 seconds, and South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile of South Africa (20.48 seconds).

His winning time of 20.21s is a new National U20 Record and Personal Best for the sprinter who is based in Michigan, USA.

Reacting to his feat, the Nigerian athlete state that he’s delighted to have achieved his main purpose of featuring at the Championship.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said

”I came to this Championships with one goal on my mind, and I have achieved the feat”.

Meanwhile, Favour Ofili was the other medalist for Nigeria on the day as she clinched bronze in the women’s 200m.

She settled for Bronze behind Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia.

